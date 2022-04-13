DFSocial Gaming Reaches Market Cap of $348,575.04 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $348,575.04 and $1,605.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.29 or 0.07504782 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,030.67 or 1.00031516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041264 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

