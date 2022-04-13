DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.20 on Monday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DHT by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

