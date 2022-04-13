Diamond Price Down 11.8% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $7,409.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001667 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050412 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,677,115 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

