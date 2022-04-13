DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells $1,221,342.55 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,221,342.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,420.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00.

DKS stock opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Stephens dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,306 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 172.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,791 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 152,919 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,891 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

