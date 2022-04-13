DIGG (DIGG) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $12.38 million and $24,060.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $24,619.84 or 0.59639628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

