Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day moving average is $152.02. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.