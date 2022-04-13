DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $297.15 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00255605 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004457 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021322 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.78 or 0.00665971 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,770,768 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

