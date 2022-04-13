Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,226,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,556,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 328,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 75,485 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $787,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.