Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,226,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,556,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 328,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 75,485 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $787,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

