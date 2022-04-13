disBalancer Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, disBalancer has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $214,424.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.53 or 0.07537365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,526.19 or 0.99643535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041272 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,080,802 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

