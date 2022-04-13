Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.40

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.40 and traded as high as C$8.54. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 282,021 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$774.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.18.
About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)
