Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lifted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

NYSE D traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,659. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

