Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

DRQ stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,827. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

