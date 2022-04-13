Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 715 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 141.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $127.42 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $148.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,307,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 660,195 shares of company stock worth $79,521,591 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

