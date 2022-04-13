Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period.

OLMA stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $130.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

