Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUS. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.