Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $149,000 Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,227 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Greif were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

GEF opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

