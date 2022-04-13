Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.39.

ENPH stock opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 182.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

