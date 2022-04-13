Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,940 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cummins by 269.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

