Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,305 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,009 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,933,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.