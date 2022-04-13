Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 254 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

