Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

