Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 167,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 87,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17.

In related news, Director Charles Claude Downie bought 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,462.50.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

