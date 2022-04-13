Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. Eastern has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $33.96.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the third quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

