Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
EML stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. Eastern has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $33.96.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter.
Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
