EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Head to Head Comparison

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) and CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EHang and CPI Aerostructures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $8.91 million 69.15 -$49.27 million ($0.88) -12.77 CPI Aerostructures $87.58 million 0.34 -$3.65 million $0.23 10.48

CPI Aerostructures has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CPI Aerostructures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EHang and CPI Aerostructures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00 CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A

EHang currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 193.59%. Given EHang’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than CPI Aerostructures.

Volatility & Risk

EHang has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and CPI Aerostructures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -555.71% -67.06% -47.69% CPI Aerostructures N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CPI Aerostructures beats EHang on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile (Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited has a strategic partnership with Shenzhen Expressway Operation Development Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles. The company was founded by Arthur August in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, NY.

