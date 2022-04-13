Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered Eisai from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Eisai stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Eisai has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

