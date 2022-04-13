Electromed Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electromed Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electromed.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.