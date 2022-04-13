Electromed Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Electromed Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electromed.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Electromed stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $108.63 million, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

