Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.33

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 20798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Danske cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

