Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.27. Embark Technology shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 487 shares traded.

EMBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,900,000.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

