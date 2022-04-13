Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Emergent Capital shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 4,586,300 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 22.38 and a quick ratio of 22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32.
Emergent Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMGC)
