Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.38. Approximately 994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUXE. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emles Luxury Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,137,000.

