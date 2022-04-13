Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Down 3.5%

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.16 and last traded at $58.31. 6,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 438,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.