Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.51.

TSE:EDR opened at C$6.62 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.28 and a one year high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.72.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

