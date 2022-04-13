Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $738,708.34 and $21,713.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.00257832 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00264426 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00021055 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

