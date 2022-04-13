Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

ENJY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ENJY opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Enjoy Technology has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $390.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). Analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

