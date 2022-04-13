Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Director Sells C$629,923.64 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at C$1,547,136.83.

TSE:ESI traded up C$0.25 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,628. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The firm has a market cap of C$727.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.26.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

About Ensign Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.