Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

