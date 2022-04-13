Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EPHYU stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.