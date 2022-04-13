Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.25.

TSE EQB opened at C$62.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$60.06 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.77.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 10.2117661 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

