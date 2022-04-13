Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carvana Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

CVNA opened at $100.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.01. Carvana has a 1-year low of $97.70 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $482,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $273,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 12.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 329.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

