Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAKE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.62 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

