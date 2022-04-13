Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Unity Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Crowley expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $293.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 18.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $81,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,299 shares of company stock worth $389,572. 32.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.