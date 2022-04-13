Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PJT Partners Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PJT Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

NYSE:PJT opened at $61.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

