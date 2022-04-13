Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.25.

Shares of ERO traded up C$1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

