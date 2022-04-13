Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after purchasing an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,512,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after purchasing an additional 443,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

