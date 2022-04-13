Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) Market Capitalization Tops $547,180.35

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Ethereum Stake has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00006700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Stake has a total market capitalization of $547,180.35 and $499.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.36 or 0.07521050 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,394.01 or 0.98915616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Ethereum Stake Profile

Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm . Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

