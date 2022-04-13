ETHPad Price Hits $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $90,788.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.49 or 0.07525102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.32 or 0.99582532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041357 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars.

