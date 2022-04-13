ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Shares Down 0.5%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $34.37. Approximately 8,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.