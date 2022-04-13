Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after acquiring an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,435. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.86. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.37.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

