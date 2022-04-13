EUNO (EUNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,017.00

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $9,017.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00363086 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,508,743,073 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.