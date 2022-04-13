Everest Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $161,772.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.49 or 0.07525102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.32 or 0.99582532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041357 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

